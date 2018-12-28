OGRA recommends Rs 9 per litre cut in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended cut in petroleum product prices for the month of January 2019, sources said Friday.



The regulatory body has forwarded the summary to slash the prices from January 01 to Petroleum Division.

Sources said OGRA has recommended Rs9.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol, diesel Rs15 per litre, light diesel oil Rs2 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs0.25 per litre.

The final decision will be made by the ministry of Finance.