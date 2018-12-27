New Zealand v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand: Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch on Thursday:



New Zealand first innings 178 (T. Southee 68, B. Watling 46; Lakmal 5-54)

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 88-4):

D. Karunaratne c Williamson b Southee 7

D. Gunathilaka c Raval b Southee 8

D. Chandimal c Watling b Southee 6

K. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 15

A. Mathews not out 33

R. Silva c Southee b Boult 21

N. Dickwella c Southee b Boult 4

D. Perera lbw Boult 0

S. Lakmal lbw Boult 0

D. Chameera lbw Boult 0

L. Kumara lbw Boult 0

Extras: (b 5, lb 5, nb 0) 10

Total: (all out; 41 overs) 104

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Karunaratne), 2-20 (Chandimal), 3-21 (Gunathilaka), 4-51 (Mendis), 5-94 (Silva), 6-100 (Dickwella), 7-100 (Perera), 8-100 (Lakmal), 9-104 (Chameera), 10-104 (Kumara)

Bowling: Boult 15-8-30-6, Southee 15-5-35-3, de Grandhomme 6-0-19-1, Wagner 5-0-10-0.

New Zealand second innings

J. Raval c Mendis b Perera 74

T. Latham not out 74

K. Williamson c Mendis b Kumara 48

R. Taylor not out 25

Extras: (b 3, lb 1, wd 3, nb 3) 10

Total: (for 2 wickets, 79 overs) 231

Fall: 1-121 (Raval), 2-189 (Williamson)

Bowling: Lakmal 16-5-38-0, Kumara 19-4-60-1 (1w), Chameera 15-5-53-0 (2w, 2nb), Perera 20-2-57-1 (1nb), Gunathilaka 9-2-19-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)