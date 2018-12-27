New Zealand v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Christchurch, New Zealand: Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Christchurch on Thursday:
New Zealand first innings 178 (T. Southee 68, B. Watling 46; Lakmal 5-54)
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 88-4):
D. Karunaratne c Williamson b Southee 7
D. Gunathilaka c Raval b Southee 8
D. Chandimal c Watling b Southee 6
K. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 15
A. Mathews not out 33
R. Silva c Southee b Boult 21
N. Dickwella c Southee b Boult 4
D. Perera lbw Boult 0
S. Lakmal lbw Boult 0
D. Chameera lbw Boult 0
L. Kumara lbw Boult 0
Extras: (b 5, lb 5, nb 0) 10
Total: (all out; 41 overs) 104
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Karunaratne), 2-20 (Chandimal), 3-21 (Gunathilaka), 4-51 (Mendis), 5-94 (Silva), 6-100 (Dickwella), 7-100 (Perera), 8-100 (Lakmal), 9-104 (Chameera), 10-104 (Kumara)
Bowling: Boult 15-8-30-6, Southee 15-5-35-3, de Grandhomme 6-0-19-1, Wagner 5-0-10-0.
New Zealand second innings
J. Raval c Mendis b Perera 74
T. Latham not out 74
K. Williamson c Mendis b Kumara 48
R. Taylor not out 25
Extras: (b 3, lb 1, wd 3, nb 3) 10
Total: (for 2 wickets, 79 overs) 231
Fall: 1-121 (Raval), 2-189 (Williamson)
Bowling: Lakmal 16-5-38-0, Kumara 19-4-60-1 (1w), Chameera 15-5-53-0 (2w, 2nb), Perera 20-2-57-1 (1nb), Gunathilaka 9-2-19-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)
TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
