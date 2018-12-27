Daesh spokesman in Afghanistan killed in drone attack

Kabul: Daesh spokesman in Afghanistan, Sultan Aziz Azam, has been killed in a drone attack in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar province.



This was disclosed in a statement issued by Afghan army in Jalalabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

In addition to serving as a spokesman, Azam was also in-charge of recruiting militants to target government employees, the report added.