Thu Dec 27, 2018
Web Desk
December 27, 2018

Daesh spokesman in Afghanistan killed in drone attack

Thu, Dec 27, 2018

Kabul: Daesh spokesman in Afghanistan, Sultan Aziz Azam, has been killed in a drone attack in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar province.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Afghan army in Jalalabad on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

In addition to serving as a spokesman, Azam was also in-charge of recruiting militants to target government employees, the report added.

