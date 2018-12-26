close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
World

AFP
December 26, 2018

Three students killed in China university lab explosion

World

AFP
Wed, Dec, 18

Beijing: Three students were killed in a Beijing university Wednesday in a laboratory blast, the city´s fire department said.

"There was an explosion at the experimental site during a scientific research experiment" on wastewater treatment in the Environmental Engineering Laboratory, the Beijing Fire Department said in a statement posted on its social media account. 

"The accident caused three students to die." 

