Three students killed in China university lab explosion

Beijing: Three students were killed in a Beijing university Wednesday in a laboratory blast, the city´s fire department said.
"There was an explosion at the experimental site during a scientific research experiment" on wastewater treatment in the Environmental Engineering Laboratory, the Beijing Fire Department said in a statement posted on its social media account.
"The accident caused three students to die."
