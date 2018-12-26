Imran Khan’s comments on Naseeruddin Shah’s fears continue to anger Indians

KARACHI: The comments made by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding treatment of minorities in India after Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah stated that he feared for his children continue to anger Indians.



The latest in the list is cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

“There were around 20 per cent minorities at the time of partition in Pakistan, now less than 2 per cent. On the other hand, the minority population has grown significantly in India since Independence. Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities,” the former Indian player tweeted.

Addressing an event held on Saturday to highlight the 100-day achievements of Punjab government, the PM discussed the importance of minorities’ rights in a Muslim country.

The premier also referred to Naseeruddin’s recent statement regarding the treatment of minorities in India and said that Quaid-e-Azam had said the same things years ago what they are highlighting now. “We have to help our minorities and protect them as Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah laid emphasis on granting equal rights to minorities. We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities. Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens,” Imran had said, inviting angry responses from Indian celebrities.

After receiving severe backlash on his controversial anti-India comments, Shah told Imran to ‘worry about his own country’.

“I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves,” the veteran Bollywood actor told Indian Express.