#MeToo India: Alok Nath's lawyer claims Vinta’s allegations are imaginary

Controversy-marred TV bigwig Alok Nath’s lawyer have come forth alleging that producer’s Vinta Nanda’s accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor are imaginary.



According to reports in India Today, a hearing took place in the Vinta Nanda and Alok Nath’s case where the latter’s advocate DN Goburdhun lashed out at Vinta and called here a delusional complainant.

He went on to say that Vinta is a woman who drank alcohol, indulged in drugs and had relationships with married men with kids.

Alok’s advocate also went on to say that her allegations are a mere publicity stunt, and that she has malified intention of creating a discord in Alok’s marital relationship with his wife as she reportedly forced the actor two decades ago to film a kissing scene without his content as his wife had objected to such scenes.

The legal counsel then quashed all complains of Vinta as imaginary and said that she has not cooperated with the police for investigation.

Vinta’s lawyer Dhruti Kapadia subsequently refuted the claims stating that DN Goburdhun only wanted to do character assassination of Vinta.