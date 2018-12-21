close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 21, 2018

Watch: Child breaks into tears as Obama visits hospital as Santa

World

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

Former US president Barrack Obama on Wednesday surprised children at a hospital with his visit to  medical facility as  Santa Claus.

" Yesterday, Santa Obama stopped by @ChildrensHealth to spread a little Christmas cheer and remind us what the holiday season is all about—giving back to the communities that we call home," said a tweet sent out by Obama Foundation.

"I am here at Children's National, a hospital in Washington DC. We are about to meet some incredible kids and spread a little holiday cheer," said  Obama in a video before he enters a hospital ward and goes on to hug sick children and distributes gifts.

In the video,  Obama requested people to help out those having a tough time during holiday season.

Children were delighted to see the former US president among them. 

One of patient overwhelmed by the visit from Obama  is seen breaking into tears as the former present hugs her . 



