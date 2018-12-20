close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
Sports

AFP
December 20, 2018

West Indies bowl in second Bangladesh T20



AFP
Thu, Dec, 18

Dhaka: West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and elected to field in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 after a crushing eight-wicket win in Monday´s opening match.

Both sides fielded unchanged teams for the second game.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas


