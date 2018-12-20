IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Players List

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

Chennai Super Kings bought just two players at the IPL Auction 2019. The defending champions added medium pacer Mohit Sharma for Rs 5 crore and uncapped batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 20 lakh.

Following is the list of Chennai Super Kings’ complete squad:

1. Mohit Sharma - Rs 5 cr - Bowler

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - Rs 20 lakh - Batsman

Retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar and Chaitanya Bishnoi.