Blind mystic Baba Vanga's 2019 predictions about Pakistan, Putin, Donald Trump

ATHENS: A Blind Bulgarian who is said to have predicted Brexit, the Twin Tower attacks, the Boxing Day tsunami also believed to have forecast more significant events in 2019.

Baba Vanga, who has been dubbed the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', died in 1996 at the age of 85, but she had already developed a noted reputation in her home country of Bulgaria by the time of her death, claiming to have supernatural abilities which allowed her to foresee natural disasters and other major events.

Supernaturalists claim that, before her death, Baba predicted the future all the way up to the 51st century — when she said the world will end.

Now it is reported that she has foretold some life-changing occurrences for the next year of 2019, including a mega-tsunami similar to the 2004 disaster will strike in Asia that would badly affect Pakistan and India while a meteorite will land in Russia.

According to reports, she believed an economic collapse in Europe and an assassination attempt on Vladmir Putin from inside his own security team. It did not specify whether the head of state will die in the attack.



She reportedly believed that Donald Trump will fall ill with a mystery illness, leaving him deaf and suffering from brain trauma.

Born Vangelia Gushterova, Baba Vanga passed away in 1996 aged 85 but had already developed a noted reputation in her home country of Bulgaria by the time of her death.



She mysteriously lost her vision after she was caught up in a tornado during childhood, said report.

She shot to prominence worldwide after accurately predicting the sinking of the Kursk in 2000.



Her millions of followers believe she had paranormal abilities including telepathy and being able to communicate with aliens.

In 1989 she guessed that America will be hit by a terror attack by two 'steel birds'

Baba reportedly prophesised a 2016 invasion of Europe by IS, a conflict she predicted would begin with the Arab Spring in 2010.

