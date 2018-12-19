Belgian prime minister announces resignation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel announced his resignation Tuesday, less than two weeks after his main coalition partner quit in a row over migration, leaving him leading a minority government.
"I have taken the decision to submit my resignation and it is my intention to go to see the king immediately," Michel told lawmakers after a debate in parliament, where he faced a possible no-confidence motion.
