Tue Dec 18, 2018
World

AFP
December 19, 2018

Belgian prime minister announces resignation

World

AFP
Wed, Dec, 18

BRUSSELS: Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel announced his resignation Tuesday, less than two weeks after his main coalition partner quit in a row over migration, leaving him leading a minority government.

"I have taken the decision to submit my resignation and it is my intention to go to see the king immediately," Michel told lawmakers after a debate in parliament, where he faced a possible no-confidence motion.

