Afghan Taliban confirms meeting with US officials in UAE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hong Kong: The Afghan Taliban said its representatives met officials from the US and Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates Monday, amid efforts by Washington to press for a negotiated end to Afghanistan´s devastating 17-year conflict.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the militant group had also met representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, SITE Intelligence Group reported Monday, but not the Afghanistan government.
Hong Kong: The Afghan Taliban said its representatives met officials from the US and Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates Monday, amid efforts by Washington to press for a negotiated end to Afghanistan´s devastating 17-year conflict.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the militant group had also met representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, SITE Intelligence Group reported Monday, but not the Afghanistan government.