Mon Dec 17, 2018
World

AFP
December 17, 2018

Afghan Taliban confirms meeting with US officials in UAE

World

AFP
Hong Kong: The Afghan Taliban said its representatives met officials from the US and Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates Monday, amid efforts by Washington to press for a negotiated end to Afghanistan´s devastating 17-year conflict.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the militant group had also met representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, SITE Intelligence Group reported Monday, but not the Afghanistan government.

