PSL teams to select 21-member squads to encourage local talent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced that each franchise will have additional budge to select 21-member squads for the coming season.



In a Twitter statement on Sunday, PSL said that the additional squads were aimed at encouraging local talent.

“In a bid to encourage local talent, each team will now have additional budget to select 21-member squads for this HBL PSL season,” it said.

“The newly inducted players will be from Pakistan and may include players unearthed through talent hunt programs, top performers from the National T20 Cup or remaining players from the Draft pool,” the league added.



