Sat Dec 15, 2018
Web Desk
December 15, 2018

PM Imran’s Instagram account reaches 1 million followers

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked his social media team on reaching the milestone of 1 million followers on social networking site Instagram.

In a Twitter post, PM Imran  expressed gratitude to his social media team on accordingly managing his Instagram account, along with a picture in which he’s thanking his 1 million followers.

“Want to thank our Social Media Team for managing my Instagram account,” reads the post.

PM Imran Khan has with time gained immense popularity on social media.

Earlier, in August, he became the seventh most followed world leader on Twitter with as many as 8.17 million followers.

He had surpassed the highly revered Canadian head of state and Justin Trudeau who had 4.26 million users following his official handle at that point of time.

PM Imran reportedly has more followers on Twitter than French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

