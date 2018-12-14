close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
World

AFP
December 14, 2018

US 'in no hurry' over N.Korea nuclear negotiations: Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump played down expectations Friday for a deal to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.

"Many people have asked how we are doing in our negotiations with North Korea -- I always reply by saying we are in no hurry," he tweeted.

But Trump also expressed optimism, saying North Korea´s economy has "wonderful potential" and that its leader Kim Jong Un "sees it better than anyone and will fully take advantage of it for his people."

