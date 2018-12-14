Ambanis to host Isha-Anand reception at Mumbai's Jio Gardens today

After the most expensive and extravagant wedding in India wrapped up on Wednesday, its’s time for the Ambanis and Piramals to throw a lavish reception tonight to revel in celebrations of their daughter’s union with Anand, at Jio Gardens in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The ceremony entails a musical concert and hearsay suggests that this too will be a grand affair going by Ambanis’ tradition of roping in high-profile international celebrities like Beyonce who performed at Isha’s sangeet and John Legend for the engagement party held at Lake Como previously.

The pre-wedding festivities included the Ambanis’s hosting foreign dignitaries and politicians such as Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, as well as their friends from Bollywood in Udaipur for a weekend of extravagant celebrations. These functions comprised of an Anna Seva – where the family fed 5,100 differently abled persons, Maha Aarti, sangeet and the much-talked about Beyonce concert.

The fairytale-like story of love between Anand and Isha dates back to the moment when 33-year-old Anand proposed to Isha, 27, at Mahabaleshwar earlier this year.



The wedding announcement made its way prior to the Ghor Dana ceremony, hosted by the Ambanis in May, after which Anand and Isha got engaged in a private ceremony in September at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.