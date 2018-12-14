Unique Maradona shirt sold for 12,000 euros

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAPLES: A unique red Napoli shirt worn by Diego Maradona with a number nine on the back was sold for 12,000 euros ($13,600) at an auction in Turin on Thursday.
The Italian club usually wear sky blue and the Argentina star was best-known for wearing the number 10 jersey -- one was sold for 6,500 euros at the same event.
Maradona played in the top during an Italian Serie A fixture away to Pisa in 1990-1991 after he had given his usual number to team-mate Gianfranco Zola.
Two-hundred-and-twenty-two other sporting memorabilia, including football jerseys worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, an Eddy Merckx cycling vest and a Richie McCaw All Blacks rugby shirt, were bought in northern Italy.
