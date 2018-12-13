Ankara train crash leaves nine dead, 86 injured

Ankara: Nine people were killed and nearly 90 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, officials said, becoming the latest rail disaster to hit the country.



The accident comes less than six months after 24 people were killed in a train crash in northwestern Turkey in a series of several fatal accidents in recent years.

Transport Minister Cahit Turhan told reporters that three of those killed were operators of the train. One of the victims died in hospital, he added.

Among those killed was a German citizen, a source in the Ankara governor´s office told AFP, confirming reports in German media.

The Ankara public prosecutor said 86 people were injured. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca earlier said 34 of those injured were still in hospital for treatment.

Two were in a serious condition, Koca added on Twitter.

The fast train had been on its way from Ankara´s main station to the central province of Konya. According to Hurriyet daily, there were 206 passengers on board.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said three people had been detained. In a speech in Ankara, he vowed those responsible would be held to account.

The three were employees of the Turkish state railways agency who were detained over suspected negligence, according to state news agency Anadolu.