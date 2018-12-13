Jon Lewis appointed as Sri Lanka batting coach

Lewis was previously head coach at Durham County Cricket Club, helping the English side to success in the 2013 County Championship.



The end of his tenure saw him end a 22-year association with the club that began when he signed as a player in 1997.

The arrival of Lewis will see the departure of Thilan Samaraweera, the former Sri Lanka batsman who was appointed to the role in November 2017.

Lewis is set to join the side during the ODI leg of the tour of New Zealand, and is set to remain with the side through till the end of the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Speaking upon the decision, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, Ashley De Silva said: “With his expertise and experience, I believe, Lewis will be able to bring in the required impetus to our batting, which needs stability.”