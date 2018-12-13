Malfunctioning Samsung S9: Amitabh Bachchan seeks fans' help to fix the problem

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday sought help from his millions of fans on social media to fix a problem which his smartphone developed.

"Samsung S9 not functioning .. Samsung logo is on front screen, and is blinking again and again .. nothing else happens .. changed it .. let it be .. tried to close it does not close either ..

HELP ... someone please guide me as to what I should de .."

The Bollywood megastar, who has over 35. 7 million followers on Twitter, received hundreds of tips from fans to address the problem, with some of them asking him to change the phone instead of fixing the old one.

Some users tagged Samsung's official Twitter account asking the South Korean giant to help Mr Bachchan fix the fault.

A few hours later, the veteran actor turned to his Twitter family to share the good news of the phone functioning again while also revealing how the night away from his phone screen turned out to be ‘disturbing.’

"T 3025 - PHEEWWWWW .. !! phone resolved .. SAMSUNG connected immediately after Tweet and all is well .. what a world we are living in .. I mean it was the most disturbed night of all nights .. why ..?? because the MOBILE had gone dead .. I mean WHAT ..??!!!"





