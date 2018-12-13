Theresa May wins confidence ballot by 200 to 117 votes

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday survived a vote of no-confidence triggered by members of her own party over her handling of Brexit.

May secured 200 votes, with 117 against as the voting by secret ballot started on Wednesday evening after UK PM Theresa May made her final pitch to lawmakers, promising them she would not contest the next general election to be held in 2022.



May, who won a majority of 83, had to secure at least 159 votes in order to retain her position as leader of the party and push on with her Brexit negotiations. May got 63% of the votes.

The results were announced by Graham Brady, a member of parliament who chairs the 1922 Committee, which represents Conservative lawmakers in the House of Commons.

No-confidence vote could not have come at a worse time for May, who had been criss-crossing Europe to beg EU leaders for help passing her Brexit deal through UK Parliament.



PM May had to postpone a vote on Monday when it became clear her bill would face a humiliating defeat.