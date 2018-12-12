British PM Theresa May to face vote of no-confidence: parliament committee

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote of no-confidence in her government, the head of a Conservative Party committee in charge of organising leadership challenges said on Wednesday.

The chief of the so-called 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, said the vote by Conservative Party members will be held between 6pm and 8pm (1800 and 2000 GMT), with results "announced as soon as possible in the evening".



