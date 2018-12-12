US urges China to end 'arbitrary' detentions as Trudeau confirms Canadian held

UNITED STATES: The United States urged Beijing to end "arbitrary" detentions after a Canadian ex-diplomat was confirmed to be in custody in China, amid a row between the three nations over a detained Chinese executive.

"The United States is concerned by reports that a Canadian citizen is being detained in China," deputy State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters.

"We urge China to end all forms of arbitrary detentions and to respect the protections and freedom of all individuals under China´s international human rights and consular commitments."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a Canadian national, reportedly a former diplomat, had been detained in China.

Earlier, the International Rescue Group think tank said it was aware of reports that one of its staffers, Michael Kovrig -- a Chinese-speaking expert who had postings in Beijing, Hong Kong and the United Nations -- had been detained.

Earlier this month, Canada arrested a senior executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, on a US extradition request -- infuriating Beijing.