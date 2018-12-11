close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
World

December 11, 2018

Passengers evacuated after smoke engulfs Indian plane

NEW DELHI: An Indian flight going from Jaipur to Kolkata made an emergency landing after smoke was detected in the cabin today, the no-frills airline said.

The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe.

The plane had no earlier report of any malfunction, IndiGo tweeted.

The passengers were evacuated after smoke engulfed the passenger aircraft.

