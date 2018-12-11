Passengers evacuated after smoke engulfs Indian plane

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: An Indian flight going from Jaipur to Kolkata made an emergency landing after smoke was detected in the cabin today, the no-frills airline said.
The airline said all the passengers and crew are safe.
The plane had no earlier report of any malfunction, IndiGo tweeted.
The passengers were evacuated after smoke engulfed the passenger aircraft.
