Bangladesh post 255-7 in West Indies ODI

Dhaka: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal each scored half-centuries as Bangladesh made 255 for seven in the second one-day international against the West Indies on Tuesday.



Shakib top-scored with 65 off 62 deliveries while Mushfiqur and Tamim made 62 and 50 respectively after West Indies invited the hosts to bat first in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur and Tamim laid the foundation of the innings with a 111-run second wicket stand after Oshane Thomas worked up lively pace early in the innings.

Thomas, who returned bowling figures of 3-54, forced opener Liton Das to leave the field with a toe injury before handing Imrul Kaye a duck for West Indies´ first breakthrough.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo dismissed Tamim, who faced 63 balls, to break his partnership with Mushfiqur, who soon became the second victim of Thomas.

Shakib, who smashed six fours and a six, then guided the lower-order to give Bangladesh a competitive score.

The Rovman Powell-led West Indies require 256 runs to level the three-match series after they lost the opener by five wickets on Sunday.