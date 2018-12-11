close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Kashmir teenager who acted in Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Haider' martyred by Indian forces

Tue, Dec, 18
Body of  Mudasir Ahmad Parray being brought for funeral 

Srinagar: Tens of thousands of Kashmiris attended funeral prayers of two teenagers martyred by Indian forces in the Occupied territory on Sunday.

"A sea of people including women and children marched with the bodies of young martyrs — Mudasir Rasheed Parray and Saqib Bilawal Sheikh through the streets raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans in the town," according to Kashmir Media Service.

Saqib Bilawal  had acted in Haider, a 2014 Bollywood movie featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Both the boys were football aficionados who used to play the game for hours at Hajin's Eidgah, the same place where their funeral prayers were offered.

Saqib Bilal

A bright student who had passed his class 10 exams with good marks, Saqib Bilawal was known in his hometown for his cameo role in   the Bollywood movie.

Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, "Haider" was a film adaptation of  William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night.

 Mudasir  worked as a labourer to support his family after attending his school.

 He is survived by his ailing parents  a handicapped brother and a 10-year-old sister, according to reports.

