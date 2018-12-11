WATCH: Indian female students beat harasser on school campus

Three Indian female students have been hailed a hero by the internet after footage of them thrashing an eve-teaser went viral on Monday.



The circulating footage shows the female students of Dharam Singh Inter College in Indian city Baraut, along with their teacher beating up a guy with sticks, who has been alleged as an eve-teaser.

The incident was said to have taken place within the confines of the school premises after the girls made sure to have the main gate closed to prevent the target’s escape.

According to a report by Times of India, the students had issued complaints to the school administration but upon their inaction, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The girls could be seen with their faces covered chasing the harasser as he ran and looked for places to escape, eventually jumping off the terrace.

According to police reports the man is now under interrogation, with superintendent of police Baghpat, Shailesh Kumar Pandey revealing: “We have detained the man in question for interrogation. Being a Sunday, we couldn’t complete the interrogation since we couldn’t get in touch with the students or the teacher.”

He further revealed that the police are presently waiting for a formal complaint to be filed after which he will be taken into custody.