Mon Dec 10, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 11, 2018

Macron announces increase in minimum wage

World

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

PARIS: In a bid to bring an end to the "yellow vest" protests, French President Emmanuel Macron Monday announced a 100-euro per month increase in the minimum wage as of next year.

French President, in a televised speech, said firms would not have to foot the bill for the increase. He  made the decision  of an increase in the minimum wage to bring an end to the "yellow vest" protests which have rocked the country.

