We lost Test series against New Zealand due to our own mistakes, says Sarfraz

KARACHI: Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Sarfraz Ahmed said that he is ready to take responsibility of his team’s defeat in the Test series against New Zealand on the recent tour of UAE.

He was talking with media at the book launching ceremony of senior sports journalist Saleem Khaliq here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday evening.

He said he would consider stepping down himself as Test captain if he feels he cannot deliver in the forthcoming series against South Africa.

The captain said that Pakistan could have easily won the Test series against New Zealand which the team lost due to its own mistakes.

He further said that the team must learn from its mistakes.

Sarfraz said, “we must overcome these mistakes which cost us the Test series against New Zealand in UAE, this was the series we should have won”. He stressed on playing positive and fearless cricket against South Africa.

Regarding the tour of South Africa, he said, “It will be a difficult tour, we will have to go there with a positive mindset and play fearless cricket without allowing opponents to overpower us,” he said.

Sarfraz thanked the media to support him and fans to pray for him and his team.