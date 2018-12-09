PSL 4: Muhmmad Hafeez made captain of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars owner Rana Fawad on Sunday announced that Muhammad Hafeez will lead the team in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament.

Speaking at a press conference , he said since the first draft, he has expressed his desire to acquire Hafeez but laws and procedures didn't allow it.

He said new players would heed to Hafeez, who has a vast knowledge of cricket, and not disappoint the fans in the next season.

" (We) are working on improvement of Pakistan Super League. I am thankful to PCB Chairman Ehsani Mani that he is listening to us," he said.



Speaking on the occasion, the former captain of the Pakistan team said he would come up to the exceptions.

"I have been trusted and I accept the responsibility," he said.



