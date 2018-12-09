close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
December 9, 2018

PSL 4: Muhmmad Hafeez made captain of Lahore Qalandars

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

Lahore Qalandars  owner Rana Fawad on Sunday announced that Muhammad Hafeez will lead the team in the  upcoming  Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament.

Speaking at a press conference , he said since the first draft, he has  expressed his desire to  acquire Hafeez but laws and procedures didn't allow it.

He said new players would  heed to Hafeez, who has a vast knowledge of cricket, and  not disappoint the fans  in the next season.

" (We) are working on improvement of Pakistan Super League. I am thankful to PCB Chairman Ehsani Mani that he is listening to us," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the former captain of the Pakistan team said he would come up to the exceptions.

"I have been trusted  and I accept the  responsibility," he said.

 


