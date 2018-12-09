close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 9, 2018

Watch: Japan's ambassador to Iran performs magic trick

World

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

TEHRAN: Japanese ambassador to Islamic Republic of Iran is quite skillful in performing magic tricks.

Mitsugu Saito  displayed his skills recently at a ceremony on on the occasion of Japanese' Emperor Akihito birthday on November 15. 

In a video posted by Iran's Mehr News agency, the envoy is seen performing a trick with Islamic Republic's flag.



Latest News

More From World