Watch: Japan's ambassador to Iran performs magic trick

TEHRAN: Japanese ambassador to Islamic Republic of Iran is quite skillful in performing magic tricks.
Mitsugu Saito displayed his skills recently at a ceremony on on the occasion of Japanese' Emperor Akihito birthday on November 15.
In a video posted by Iran's Mehr News agency, the envoy is seen performing a trick with Islamic Republic's flag.
