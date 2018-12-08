Denise Jonas welcomes new daughter-in-law Priyanka Chopra to family with a heartfelt post

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra has been receiving welcomes and warm wishes from everyone even after days she married American singer Nick Jonas in a fairytale wedding ceremony on December 2 in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

After Papa Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas took to social media to congratulate his son and daughter-in-law; it’s time for Mama Jonas. She too recently shared a picture on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption welcoming her new daughter-in-law and expressing her love for the couple.

She wrote, “Welcome Mrs. Jonas!! My heart overflows with joy & love for the 2 of you. God only has the best ahead of you. A lifetime of love, journey of togetherness

The Quantico star and the Jealous singer got married in a Christian and a Hindu traditional wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in a close gathering of friends and families.



The couple hosted their first wedding reception in Delhi where Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi graced the occasion with his presence and many others.

They will host another reception in Mumbai in Mid December reportedly which will be exclusively for B-town people.