Hindu extremists announce Rs1 crore bounty on Sidhu's head

ISLAMABAD: Hindu extremist group has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading former cricketer and minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Targeting Sidhu over his recent visit to Pakistan, The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), an extremist group founded by Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh chief minister, has announced reward of Rs 10 million for anyone who beheads former cricketer.

Tarun Singh, HYV’s Agra President, said the Punjab minister had been praising Pakistan and giving statements against his own country, which is unpardonable act. He went on to say: “Either Sidhu should go to Pakistan or we will not let him live in India.”

Attacking his role in Pakistan-led peace efforts, Singh also called Sidhu a traitor, adding that he would chop Sidhu into pieces if he visits Aagra.



Activists of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh also raised slogan and burnt an effigy of Sidhu who struggled to breach gaps between two neibouring countries.

The cricketer-turned-politician visited Pakistan last month to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor as Pakistan and Indian had agreed to open the corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

This was Sidhu's second trip to Pakistan. He had come in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.