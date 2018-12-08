close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 8, 2018

Hindu extremists announce Rs1 crore bounty on Sidhu's head

World

Web Desk
Sat, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Hindu extremist group has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading former cricketer and  minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Targeting Sidhu over his recent visit to Pakistan,  The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), an extremist group founded by Yogi Adityanath  Uttar Pradesh chief minister, has announced reward of Rs 10 million  for anyone who beheads former  cricketer.

Tarun Singh,  HYV’s Agra President,  said the Punjab minister had been  praising  Pakistan  and giving statements against his own country, which is unpardonable act. He went on to say: “Either Sidhu should go to Pakistan or we will not let him live in India.”

Attacking his role in Pakistan-led peace efforts, Singh also called Sidhu a traitor, adding that he would chop Sidhu into pieces if he visits Aagra.

Activists of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh also raised slogan and burnt an effigy of Sidhu who struggled to breach gaps between two neibouring countries.

The cricketer-turned-politician  visited Pakistan last month  to attend  the  groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor  as Pakistan and Indian had agreed to open the corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

This was Sidhu's second trip to Pakistan. He had come in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

