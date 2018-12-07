close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 7, 2018

Sania Mirza casts vote in Telangana assembly elections

World

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

Mumbai: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza exercised her right to vote on Friday in Telangana assembly elections.

She took to Twitter to share picture of her inked finger after casting her vote in Hyderabad.

"Be a part of your democracy. Right and duty to vote," tennis icon Sania Mirza tweeted.

Star power was on full display at polling booths in on Friday’s polling as Telangana votes in the assembly elections.

According to India media, actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, popular Telugu hero Nagarjuna and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who directed blockbuster 'Baahubali' were among the early voters.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna, his wife Vijay Nirmala and actors Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Naga Babu, Srikanth, Allu Arjun, Nithin and Varun Tej also voted in the state capital.

Latest News

More From World