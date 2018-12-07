Sania Mirza casts vote in Telangana assembly elections

Mumbai: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza exercised her right to vote on Friday in Telangana assembly elections.



She took to Twitter to share picture of her inked finger after casting her vote in Hyderabad.

"Be a part of your democracy. Right and duty to vote," tennis icon Sania Mirza tweeted.

Star power was on full display at polling booths in on Friday’s polling as Telangana votes in the assembly elections.

According to India media, actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, popular Telugu hero Nagarjuna and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who directed blockbuster 'Baahubali' were among the early voters.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna, his wife Vijay Nirmala and actors Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Naga Babu, Srikanth, Allu Arjun, Nithin and Varun Tej also voted in the state capital.