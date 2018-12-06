close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 6, 2018

Watch: Turkish First Lady’s video ignoring Indian PM Modi goes viral

Thu, Dec, 18

A video of Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan clearly trying to ignore Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media.

The Turkish First Lady’s act of snubbing the Indian PM left Modi ‘red faced’ and embarrassing.

The incident took place at the G20 summit in Argentina where Emine can be seen standing next to Modi.

The act of Turkish First Lady left Modi perplexed.

The video has gone viral on social media.

