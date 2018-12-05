Macron U-turn proves him right on 'flawed' Paris accord: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said French leader Emmanuel Macron´s retreat on fuel tax hikes amid riots in Paris vindicated his rejection of the 2015 Paris Agreement on combating climate change.

The French government was under pressure after protests degenerated into the worst street clashes in central Paris in decades over increases on petrol and diesel planned for January 1.

"I am glad that my friend @EmmanuelMacron and the protestors in Paris have agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago," Trump tweeted.

US President Donald Trump further said: "The Paris Agreement is fatally flawed because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters...in the world."



