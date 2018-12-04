Issaqbaazi: Second song from SRK starrer 'Zero' out now

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are back on screen together for the song Issaqbaazi. Salman Khan has performed a dance number especially for Shahrukh’s movie Zero. The teaser was released earlier on Eid and the full song has just dropped prior to the movie releasing on December 21. A glimpse of the song is also featured on the teaser poster with the tagline, “Film nahi feeling hai!”



Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan in Issaqbaazi have coordinated together as they rocked the dance floor amid loud cheers. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar while written by Irshad Kamil and music by Ajay Atul.

Shahrukh is playing the role of a dwarf named Bauaa Singh and can be seen clinging to Salman in the dance number while singing about Babita Kumari (played by Katrina Kaif).

SRK and Salman last shared the screen together with Madhuri Dixit as the female leading star in 2002 ‘Hum Tumhare hain Sanam’. The other most popular films of the duo include Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The both have been promoting each other’s films on social media. SRK also did a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

The film brings back the trio of SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif after they were last seen together in Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. While Katrina is in the role of a glamorous alcoholic superstar, Anushka plays Aafia, a wheelchair bound CP patient in the film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is being helmed as one of Shah Rukh’s most expensive films due to extensive use of VFX and special effects. It has been produced by his wife Gauri Khan.