Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

In pictures: How Saudi Crown Prince was greeted by world leaders at G20 summit

Sat, Dec, 18

The leaders of countries representing four-fifths of the global economy opened a two-day meeting in Argentina facing the deepest fractures since the first G20 summit convened 10 years ago in the throes of financial crisis.

All eyes were on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and how his fellow leaders would greet him in the wake of the murder and dismembering of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in his country´s Istanbul consulate.

 
 Brazil´s President Michel Temer, Saudi Arabia´s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump line for the family photo during the G20 Leaders´ Summit in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018. Global leaders gather in the Argentine capital for a two-day G20 summit -AFP
Russia´s President Vladimir Putin (C) and Saudi Arabia´s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greet each other-AFP

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meets with India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron.-AFP
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen during the G20 summit-Reuters
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) is welcomed by Argentina´s President Mauricio Macri-AFP 
Russia´s President Vladimir Putin (R) and Saudi Arabia´s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend the G20 Leaders´ Summit-AFP 
Saudi Arabia´s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Leaders´ Summit family photo-AFP
Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Leaders´ Summit family photo-AFP 


