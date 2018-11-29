IDEAS 2018: Four things that will boost Pakistan's foreign exchange revenues

Pakistan is hosting biennially held defence exhibition, The IDEAS 2018, that began on Tuesday in Karachi.





IDEAS together industries across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations.

Here are four things that can boost Pakistan's foreign exchange revenues .



1-"Burraq" drone



Pakistan has introduced locally built multi-role drone to the world during the ongoing Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2018 in Karachi.



Built by Global Industrial Defence Solution, the drone is capable of flying at the altitude of 16000 feet for up to ten hours.

The multirole drone is very effective in hunting the enemy especially terrorists. The Pakistan Army is witness to its effectiveness in the field.

Pakistan introduces multirole drone to the world in IDEAS 2018



2-JF-17 fighter

Although Pakistan has long been using these aircraft, but the multirole fighter jet has hugely impressed the foreign visitors at the IDEAS this year too .

According to Geo News, Malaysia has shown keen interest in the Pakistani warplane.

A Malaysian military delegation is visiting the IDEAS 2018 for the first time.

Chief of Malaysia's Royal Air Force talked to Geo's correspondent and told him, "We are attending the IDEAS for the first time, and we are immensely impressed by the standards of exhibition of defense products".



Malaysia shows interest in Pakistan's JF-17 fighter



Electrocution-protective garb



The ongoing IDEAS 2018 exhibition in Karachi has emerged as a platform that showcases innovations of sorts regarding the defence ecosystem of the country.

In order to combat the rising rate of deaths that occur due to electrocution, a Pakistani company has put forth a ground-breaking invention in the form of armour that shields people from suffering an electric shock and also provides protection from burns.

Pakistani company introduces electrocution-protective garb



Low-cost artificial hand put sale



Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation has manufactured a cost effective prosthetic hand and presented it for sale at the IDEAS 2018 underway in Karachi since Tuesday.

According to Geo News, the prosthetic hand is five times cheaper than those available in the international market.

Pakistan has placed the hand for sale at the IDEAS in hopes of getting orders from international buyers.

Pakistan puts low-cost artificial hand on sale

