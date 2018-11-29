IDEAS 2018: Pakistani company introduces electrocution-protective garb

The ongoing IDEAS 2018 exhibition in Karachi has emerged as a platform that showcases innovations of sorts regarding the defence ecosystem of the country.

In order to combat the rising rate of deaths that occur due to electrocution, a Pakistani company has put forth a ground-breaking invention in the form of armour that shields people from suffering an electric shock and also provides protection from burns.

The invention came after the alarming rise in death toll of people that lost their lives due to electrocution and other inflicted burns.

The special suit is aptly-designed for labourers employed at electric fields and other industries.