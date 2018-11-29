Air India plane hits building at Stockholm airport, no casualties reported

STOCKHOLM: An Air India plane, carrying 179 passengers, hit a building at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport with its wingtip as it was taxing on Wednesday. However, no injuries were reported.

The accident reportedly occurred about 50 meters from Terminal 5, the main terminal for international flights, while all 179 passengers safely disembarked from the plane on a mobile staircase

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, while the Boeing plane, which originated from New Delhi, parked on the runway with the tip of its left wing stuck in the side of a building.

The incident comes weeks after an Air India aircraft with 135 passengers and crew on board flew for almost four hours to Dubai with damage to its underbelly and landing gear after hitting a perimeter wall during the takeoff from Tiruchirapally Airport.