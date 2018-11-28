Nick-Priyanka pre-wedding festivities begin: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spotted at puja

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding festivities have begun. Ahead of their wedding, a grand Puja was held today in Mumbai at the Quantico starlet's old residence.



Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, were also seen at the Puja.

The to-be-bride and groom were all pastel today as Priyanka wore sky blue embellished and embroidered suit and Nick wore a tea pink kurta paired with a churidar and beige juttis, while the Game of Thrones' star, was seen in red ethnic wear, giving away all-Indian vibes.

Nick and Priyanka are reportedly getting married on December 2 in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The wedding festivities have already begun and the wedding will be followed by two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. According to Bombay Times, the couple will get married in a Hindu and a Christian wedding.



