NASA's quake-sensing InSight lander touches down on Mars

UNITED STATES: NASA´s $993 million Mars InSight lander has successfully touched down on the Red Planet to listen for quakes and study how rocky planets formed, the US space agency said Monday.



"Touchdown confirmed," a mission control operator said as cheers erupted and scientists leapt from their seats to hug each other at NASA´s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Mike Pence 'absolutely ecstatic'

Mike Pence has called Nasa to say he is “absolutely ecstatic” at the InSight landing.

Nasa administrator was reported to have said the vice-president called him moments after landing to pass on congratulations.

“To have him call within seconds of mission success is incredible,” said he.

Pence has become the Trump administration’s go-to person on space-related topics, touring a number of Nasa facilities over the past two years.