Kartarpur corridor to become symbol of love and peace: Indian Vice-president Naidu

Foundation stone for the construction of the road connecting India’s Dera Baba Nanak to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan, was laid by India’s Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday.

Reports revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will break ground to the corridor on Wednesday, which will give a visa-free entrance to Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Naidu during the foundation stone-laying ceremony had stated that this corridor will symbolize love and peace between the two countries.

“This is a momentous and historic day that today we are fulfilling the wish of thousands of Sikh devotees,” he had stated.

Moreover, he had stated: “I am happy that Pakistan accepted the long-pending demand of Kartarpur corridor fulfilling the demands of Sikh community. Now, you would not have to take a long and arduous route through Attari border. The corridor will become a symbol of love and peace between both countries. Now, you would be able to visit the holy Kartarpur site directly.”

On the other hand, India’s Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh adopted a more hostile tone questioning chief-of-army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa: “Which Army teaches to violate ceasefire and kill jawans on the other side? Which Army teaches to send people to attack Pathankot and Amritsar? This is cowardness [sic].”

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had earlier lodged a protest against leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting named on the foundation stone by blacking out his own name through a tape.

"I did this in protest against Parkash and Sukhbir Badal's names on stone. Why is their name here? They are not part of the executive, it is not BJP-Akali event," he had stated.



