Sikhs pilgrims excited over Pakistan's decision to open Kartarpur border

ISLAMABAD: The Sikh community of Indian Punjab Friday appreciated the decision of Pakistan government to open Kartarpur border for Sikh pilgrims and hoped that it would open a lot of trade opportunities and boost people to people contact.

The leaders and the Sikh community were very excited and happy over the decision and expressing their hopes the decision would bring closer the peoples of the two countries, a private news channel reported.

Cricketer turn politician and state minister of Indian Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu also appreciated Pakistan Government and hailed its decision to open Kartarpur border for Indian Sikh yatrees.

He said that Pakistan always played a very positive role to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.