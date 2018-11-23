Saudi, Turkey leaders likely to hold meeting on sidelines of G20 summit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina next week, state news agency, citing a Turkish presidential spokesman, reported on Thursday.
Ibrahim Kalin was reported to have said: "There could be a meeting."
"We´re looking at the programme," Kalin said, according to state news agency Anadolu.
The crown prince is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week, where Turkey´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet him on the sidelines of the summit.
The meeting would be the first face-to-face encounter between Erdogan and the crown prince since the grisly killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked Thursday on a regional tour starting with the United Arab Emirates. , his first official trip abroad since critic Jamal Khashoggi´s murder tipped the country into crisis.
Prince Mohammed will visit a "number of brotherly" Arab states at the request of his father, King Salman, the royal court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, without naming the countries.
ANKARA: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina next week, state news agency, citing a Turkish presidential spokesman, reported on Thursday.
Ibrahim Kalin was reported to have said: "There could be a meeting."
"We´re looking at the programme," Kalin said, according to state news agency Anadolu.
The crown prince is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week, where Turkey´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet him on the sidelines of the summit.
The meeting would be the first face-to-face encounter between Erdogan and the crown prince since the grisly killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked Thursday on a regional tour starting with the United Arab Emirates. , his first official trip abroad since critic Jamal Khashoggi´s murder tipped the country into crisis.
Prince Mohammed will visit a "number of brotherly" Arab states at the request of his father, King Salman, the royal court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, without naming the countries.