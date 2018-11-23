Saudi, Turkey leaders likely to hold meeting on sidelines of G20 summit

ANKARA: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina next week, state news agency, citing a Turkish presidential spokesman, reported on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin was reported to have said: "There could be a meeting."



"We´re looking at the programme," Kalin said, according to state news agency Anadolu.

The meeting would be the first face-to-face encounter between Erdogan and the crown prince since the grisly killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked Thursday on a regional tour starting with the United Arab Emirates. , his first official trip abroad since critic Jamal Khashoggi´s murder tipped the country into crisis.

Prince Mohammed will visit a "number of brotherly" Arab states at the request of his father, King Salman, the royal court said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, without naming the countries.