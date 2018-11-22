Gwadar: Rare fish known for medical use auctioned at whopping Rs 1.14m

GWADAR: A rare type of fish known for its use in the production of several medicines was recently auctioned by a fisherman at 1.14 million rupees.



According to details, a 41-kg croaker fish or Arabian Sea meagre fish (Argyrosomus henii), locally known as Kir (sowa), was caught off Gwadar coast by a local fisherman.

A special type of matter is found in the fish, which is more precious than the meat and is used by pharmaceuticals in production of surgical items.

Famous for its medical use, the fish comes near the coast only during current season for breeding.