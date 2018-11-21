US intends to remain 'steadfast partner' of Saudi Arabia: Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States intends to remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia despite journalist Khashoggi's killing.



In a statement issued by the White House, Trump Said: "We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," adding "The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner."



He noted that Saudi King Salman and the crown prince "vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder of Mr Khashoggi."

He said he would not cancel multibillion-dollar military deals with Riyadh, adding: “If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries.”

US President further said that Saudi Arabia provides crucial help in the US struggle to contain Iranian ambitions, as well as having committed to $450 billion in US weapons contracts and other investments. In addition, the Saudis have helped in keeping oil prices low, Trump said.



Trump revealed US intelligence agencies are still studying the evidence in an attempt to discover how Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, and who planned it.

