ICC dismisses Pakistan case against India

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday dismissed a compensation claim by Pakistan over India’s refusal to honour an agreement to play bilateral series.

"Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI," the ICC said in a statement.

"The decision is non-appealable."

The dispute centred on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) according to which India and Pakistan had agreed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023, four of which would be hosted by Pakistan.

The PCB had filed a compensation claim of 70 million dollars.

But India refused to play Pakistan citing the government’s objections due to strained relations with Pakistan.

Talking to Geo News, Sikandar Bakh said it was clear since day one that the ICC will not rule against BCCI and now PCB should take a strong stance on the matter and should refuse playing against India in ICC events.

