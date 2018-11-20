PCB planning to host Australia in Pakistan

LAHORE: Cricket fans might need a moment to rejoice as Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday stated that it has been exercising efforts to host Australia in Pakistan for the next series between the two teams.



“The schedule for the five-match series between Pakistan and Australia has not changed. The series will be held next year from March 19 to 31,” said the cricket board.

According to a source, the board is trying to hold a match from the series in the country.

“We are making efforts to host one or two matches in Pakistan for which Karachi or Lahore is an option,” it said.

Pakistan is all set to face Australia in five one-day internationals in March 2019. The two teams will play each other again at the end of October, when Pakistan will play a series of two Tests and three T20Is down under, as informed by the Future Tour Programme.